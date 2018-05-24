'All-screen' phone Vivo Apex with in-display fingerprint sensor set for launch on June 12

Chinese device maker Vivo is launching its ‘all-screen’ concept phone Vivo Apex on June 12. The device, which was unveiled by the company at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February, left the world in awe with going almost bezel-less.

Boasting of a jaw-dropping 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, the highest-ever achieved by any mobile phone, the phone incorporates features such as world’s first in-display fingerprint sensor, sliding front camera, under display ambient light sensor and proximity sensor.

Vivo will be launching the phone at an event in Shanghai, reports Android Central. Separately, the company has also posted an advertisement on Chinese website Weibo, teasing the features of the phone.

Here are some salient features of the phone:

In-display fingerprint sensor

Vivo Apex features a fingerprint sensor which rests right under the display screen. The company has designed the phone in such a way that almost 50 percent of its bottom screen acts as a fingerprint sensor. The screen is also capable of scanning multiple fingers at the same time, which may pave its way into better security technologies in the future.

Sliding front camera

The biggest hurdle smartphone makers faced in achieving a truly bezel-less display was the selfie-camera. Vivo reimagined the whole concept and introduced a sliding front camera which slides up whenever required such as clicking selfies, capturing videos or making video calls. According to the company, the camera takes only 0.8 seconds to pop out. So, there you have it, a front facing camera, which does not occupy screen space.

The earpiece

The third modification Vivo incorporated into the device is Screen SoundCasting Technology. With this technology, the entire front screen vibrates, converting the screen into an earpiece or a loudspeaker.

The company hasn’t revealed much about its other specs, however the phone will reportedly sport a 5.99 inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone may come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845.