Alibaba cloud unveils new products and features for global markets

Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, unveiled more than 10 new products and features, as well as a new accelerator program connecting technology partners with the Alibaba ecosystem.

"As the largest public cloud provider in Asia Pacific, Alibaba Cloud is speeding up digital transformation in this region by building a world-class cloud infrastructure and we have also been at the forefront of the rapid development of data intelligence. Today, Alibaba Cloud not only provides infrastructure that underpins the entire Alibaba economy from e-commerce and payment, to logistics and supply chain management, but also ensures inclusiveness, so that our cloud technologies can be accessed by companies of all sizes," said Selina Yuan, President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence International. "We are committed to providing the Asia Pacific region with a cloud service that will drive a highly integrated, best-in-class technology ecosystem," added Yuan.

For businesses in the region and their pursuit of "All in Cloud" strategies, Alibaba Cloud launched more than 10 new products and features that are available for the first time outside of China and can now be accessed by customers worldwide. The new product and feature highlights include:

PolarDB: A MySQL and PostgreSQL – a relational database built for the cloud.

Alibaba Log Service (SLS): SLS allows customers to automatically collect logs from all services, applications and platforms, on-premises or in the cloud.

Support of "Bring Your Own Key"(BYOK): An end-to-end security service which provides customers encryption controls on both hardware and software, protecting customers' data in transit and at rest.

SaaS Accelerator: A platform to build and launch SaaS applications and leverage proven business and technology know-how in the Alibaba Economy.

Smart Access Gateway (SAG) Software: An app that allows endpoint devices such as cell phones, POS and laptops to securely get connected with Alibaba Cloud and on-premises data centers in one click.

Container Registry (ACR) Enterprise Edition: Alibaba Cloud Container Registry (ACR)

Container Service for Kubernetes (ACK): provides easy management of Kubernetes containerized applications throughout the application lifecycle.