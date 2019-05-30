App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alibaba cloud unveils new products and features for global markets

Alibaba Cloud launched more than 10 new products and features that are available for the first time outside of China.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, unveiled more than 10 new products and features, as well as a new accelerator program connecting technology partners with the Alibaba ecosystem.

"As the largest public cloud provider in Asia Pacific, Alibaba Cloud is speeding up digital transformation in this region by building a world-class cloud infrastructure and we have also been at the forefront of the rapid development of data intelligence. Today, Alibaba Cloud not only provides infrastructure that underpins the entire Alibaba economy from e-commerce and payment, to logistics and supply chain management, but also ensures inclusiveness, so that our cloud technologies can be accessed by companies of all sizes," said Selina Yuan, President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence International. "We are committed to providing the Asia Pacific region with a cloud service that will drive a highly integrated, best-in-class technology ecosystem," added Yuan.

For businesses in the region and their pursuit of "All in Cloud" strategies, Alibaba Cloud launched more than 10 new products and features that are available for the first time outside of China and can now be accessed by customers worldwide. The new product and feature highlights include:

PolarDB: A MySQL and PostgreSQL – a relational database built for the cloud.

related news

Alibaba Log Service (SLS): SLS allows customers to automatically collect logs from all services, applications and platforms, on-premises or in the cloud.

Support of "Bring Your Own Key"(BYOK): An end-to-end security service which provides customers encryption controls on both hardware and software, protecting customers' data in transit and at rest.

SaaS Accelerator: A platform to build and launch SaaS applications and leverage proven business and technology know-how in the Alibaba Economy.

Smart Access Gateway (SAG) Software: An app that allows endpoint devices such as cell phones, POS and laptops to securely get connected with Alibaba Cloud and on-premises data centers in one click.

Container Registry (ACR) Enterprise Edition: Alibaba Cloud Container Registry (ACR)

Container Service for Kubernetes (ACK): provides easy management of Kubernetes containerized applications throughout the application lifecycle.
First Published on May 30, 2019 07:40 pm

tags #-banking finance companies #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.