Alibaba Cloud releases new products to boost Data Intelligence

Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, launched seven new solutions, and two new features for the international markets at the Mobile World Congress.

The launches range from serverless computing, data analytics, global networking, high performance storage, and enterprise database that let customers easily and reliably derive actionable business insight to thrive in the age of intelligent business. These new services are part of the technology backbone underpinning Alibaba Group's various business units including retail, fin-tech, logistics, media and entertainment, and digital branding and marketing.

The offerings include Realtime Compute, DataWorks, MaxCompute 2.0, Data Lake Analytics etc.

With these new capabilities, global customers can take advantage of the proven, scalable, and secure technologies and accelerate business growth.

"Businesses around the world are increasingly relying on data intelligence to drive innovation, digitalize operations, and delight customers," said Henry Zhang, Senior Staff Product Manager of Alibaba Cloud International. "We work with customers from many industries along this digital transformation journey. We are keen to turn our proven in-house technology into broadly applicable services and pass the benefits on to customers globally so they can quickly build applications on top, such as for 5G, edge computing, and IOT, and shorten the time-to-market."