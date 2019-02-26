App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 08:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Alibaba Cloud releases new products to boost Data Intelligence

The launches range from serverless computing, data analytics, global networking, high performance storage, and enterprise database.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, launched seven new solutions, and two new features for the international markets at the Mobile World Congress.

The launches range from serverless computing, data analytics, global networking, high performance storage, and enterprise database that let customers easily and reliably derive actionable business insight to thrive in the age of intelligent business. These new services are part of the technology backbone underpinning Alibaba Group's various business units including retail, fin-tech, logistics, media and entertainment, and digital branding and marketing.

The offerings include Realtime Compute, DataWorks, MaxCompute 2.0, Data Lake Analytics etc.

With these new capabilities, global customers can take advantage of the proven, scalable, and secure technologies and accelerate business growth.

"Businesses around the world are increasingly relying on data intelligence to drive innovation, digitalize operations, and delight customers," said Henry Zhang, Senior Staff Product Manager of Alibaba Cloud International. "We work with customers from many industries along this digital transformation journey. We are keen to turn our proven in-house technology into broadly applicable services and pass the benefits on to customers globally so they can quickly build applications on top, such as for 5G, edge computing, and IOT, and shorten the time-to-market."
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 08:18 pm

tags #BFSITech #Business #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.