Alexa will now wait longer to allow you to finish speaking

The accessibility feature will help people with speech impairment

Amazon is adding a new accessibility feature to Alexa, that will tell the virtual assistant to wait just a bit longer to allow someone to complete their requests.

The new feature is meant for people who speak slowly or may have speech impairment. Amazon added the optional setting after it received feedback from some customers, who needed a little more time to use the assistant effectively.

Speaking with Forbes, Shehzad Mevawalla, Head of Speech Recognition at Amazon said, “Alexa is a voice-first experience, and we are always looking for ways to improve speech recognition for all speaking styles. Some customers have told us they just need a bit more time before Alexa responds to their requests."

“That’s why we’ve built this feature—to help improve all customers’ interactions with Alexa, and ensure they get the most out of their experience,” Mevawalla added.

“We recognize that no two people are the same—whether it’s how they organize their day, or the way they ask a question,” said Beatrice Geoffrin, Director of Alexa Trust at Amazon.

“That’s why we’re committed to building Alexa experiences that are inclusive, helpful, and accessible for everyone,” Geoffrin added.

The new setting can be enabled on any Alexa-enabled hardware by navigating to the Device Settings page and enabling it there.

Since voice is the primary way of communicating with virtual assistants, more companies are now researching ways to make it more accessible to people with impairments and atypical speech patterns.

Google and Apple allow for typed requests to their voice assistants and Apple even allows users to keep Siri listening by holding down the side button on iOS or Apple Watch.