English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Airtel unveils India's first multiplex in metaverse

    Bharti Airtel introduced the Xstream multiplex on Tuesday, claiming it to be India's first metaverse multiplex.

    PTI
    June 14, 2022 / 08:36 PM IST
    (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

    (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

    Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced Xstream multiplex, which the telco said is India's first multiplex in the metaverse. The Xstream multiplex is an extension of Airtel's Xstream Premium offering, which recently achieved a two million subscriber milestone within 100 days of its launch, the company said in a statement.

    "Airtel launches India's first multiplex in the metaverse," the statement said. Airtel's Xstream multiplex will be a 20-screen platform with access to content portfolios from leading OTT partners available on the application.

    The multiplex will enable sampling of top original shows and movies with content pieces such as the first episode of an OTT original or initial minutes of a movie in regional languages, besides English and Hindi. Viewers can get complete access upon subscription of a plan. "The Xstream multiplex offers an immersive content experience with multiple engagement layers, which allow users to interact on Partynite Metaverse. The idea was conceived by Essence, Airtel's integrated media agency of record, and developed by Gamitronics, the creator of Partynite, a blockchain-powered digital parallel universe," it added.

    Shashwat Sharma, Director Marketing, Airtel, said the Xstream multiplex provides a larger-than-life experience, which brings together Web 3.0 apps and immersive storytelling and an assortment of content from the partners.
    PTI
    Tags: #Airtel #India #metaverse #movies #Technology #virtual reality
    first published: Jun 14, 2022 08:36 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.