Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 10:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Airtel Payments Bank offers card-less cash withdrawal facility at select ATMs

Airtel Payments Bank has tied up with Empays to enable its savings account holders to withdraw cash using just their mobile phone through the card-less cash technology of Empays, called IMT

Airtel Payments Bank customers can now make card-less cash withdrawals at select ATMs across the country using instant money transfer technology, the company said.

"IMT is the largest interoperable card-less cash ATM network in the world, built and run by Empays Payment Systems India Pvt Ltd.

"The facility is currently available for Airtel Payments Bank account holders at over 20,000 IMT enabled ATMs in India and will cover more than 100,000 ATMs by the end of this year," Airtel said in a statement.

Airtel Payments Bank has tied up with Empays to enable its savings account holders to withdraw cash using just their mobile phone through the card-less cash technology of Empays, called IMT (Instant Money Transfer).

"The technology can be used for self-withdrawal or for sending money to an intended recipient for ATM cash withdrawal," the statement said.

Over 1 lakh ATMs belonging to some of the largest banks in the country such as State Bank of India, Axis Bank and Punjab National Bank are linked to the IMT system for card-less cash withdrawals. The network is licensed by the Reserve Bank of India as a payment system and is the only one of its kind in the country.

As an introductory offer, Airtel Payments Bank has waived off Rs 25 transaction fee for the first two self-withdrawals, it added.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 10:01 pm

tags #Airtel #India #Technology

