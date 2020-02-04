App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 03:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Airtel Digital TV users complain about service resolution error message, change in subscriber details

Users complained that this service resolution message popped up very frequently, sometimes after every 10 seconds.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Several Airtel Digital TV subscribers got a pop-up message that showed a service resolution for an issue they did not raise. Not just that, some users even noticed a change in their subscriber details.

The service resolution message included a complaint number and a resolution code. Users complained that this service resolution message popped up very frequently, sometimes after every 10 seconds.

Some users further complained that the customer service number was also not reachable when they tried getting a resolution for the service message pop-up.

Airtel did acknowledge the issue and informed its subscribers about the 'temporary technical glitch' due to which they were seeing the pop-up message.

If this was not enough, some users noticed that their customer ID and registered contact number had changed.



First Published on Feb 4, 2020 03:17 pm

tags #Airtel #gadgets

