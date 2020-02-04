Airtel Digital TV users complain about service resolution error message, change in subscriber details

Several Airtel Digital TV subscribers got a pop-up message that showed a service resolution for an issue they did not raise. Not just that, some users even noticed a change in their subscriber details.



No such complaint raised by me. Still getting this message frequently. @Airtel_Presence @airtelindia can see couple more tweets regrading the same. What's the issue with Airtel DTH? pic.twitter.com/2fAwu00erW

— Onkar S Khanolkar (@thenoisyboy7554) February 3, 2020

The service resolution message included a complaint number and a resolution code. Users complained that this service resolution message popped up very frequently, sometimes after every 10 seconds.



What is this yaar @Airtel_Presence ?? Again & again this resolution code of someone else complaint for an engineer is displaying on my TV screen. So its my request that it should not display on my TV screen as its not relevant to my airtel dth account, so solve this problem ASAP pic.twitter.com/wqUHZenuM8 Close February 3, 2020





@Airtel_Presence since 8 pm getting this message on my Airtel DTH. Message coming repeatedly. 121 CUSTOMER care not accessible pic.twitter.com/XvjUTUDreI

— Jagsethi (@Jagssethi) February 3, 2020

Some users further complained that the customer service number was also not reachable when they tried getting a resolution for the service message pop-up.



@airtelindia @Airtel_Presence It's going very irritating after seeing this,call customer care several times but no response.i think i should change the dth provider pic.twitter.com/SgEYru2DKE — Abhishek rai (@Tillu17Rai) February 3, 2020





Hi! Please ignore the pop-up message. This is due to a temporary technical glitch and our teams are working to resolve this at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused. Thank you, Ikashi https://t.co/2G23qpsqlP

— Bharti Airtel India (@Airtel_Presence) February 3, 2020

Airtel did acknowledge the issue and informed its subscribers about the 'temporary technical glitch' due to which they were seeing the pop-up message.

If this was not enough, some users noticed that their customer ID and registered contact number had changed.