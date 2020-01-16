App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 10:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Airbus releases visuals of aircraft that can take off by itself

The automatic take-off was enabled on this flight using image recognition technology installed directly on the A350-1000 aircraft

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Airbus has released visuals from the successful testing of its fully automatic pilotless commercial flight. The company said in a press release that it conducted tests at the Toulouse-Blagnac airport on December 18.

Photos of the test flight were also released where a pilot was seen sitting with his hands on his lap. The test crew on-board the aircraft had two pilots, two flight engineers and a test flight engineer. In total, Airbus said it conducted eight take-offs over a period of four and a half hours.

“We moved the throttle levers to the take-off setting and we monitored the aircraft. It started to move and accelerate automatically maintaining the runway centre line, at the exact rotation speed as entered in the system. The nose of the aircraft began to lift up automatically to take the expected take-off pitch value and a few seconds later we were airborne,” said Airbus Test Pilot Captain Yann Beaufils.

The automatic take-off was enabled on this flight using image recognition technology installed directly on the A350-1000 aircraft, the company said in the release.

This, it added, is an important milestone in the company's Autonomous Taxi, Take-Off and Landing (ATTOL) project which was first launched in June 2018.

ATTOL is a technological flight demonstrator being tested by Airbus, with the aim to understand the impact of autonomy on aircraft.

First Published on Jan 16, 2020 10:14 pm

tags #Airbus #Technology

