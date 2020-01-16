Airbus releases visuals of aircraft that can take off by itself

Airbus has released visuals from the successful testing of its fully automatic pilotless commercial flight. The company said in a press release that it conducted tests at the Toulouse-Blagnac airport on December 18.



An aircraft that can take off by itself thanks to technology alone? Our #ATTOL demonstrator project recently proved just that! Learn how autonomy helped to make it happen: https://t.co/Ij5o15Ybeo pic.twitter.com/WSwCCXPxJC

— Airbus (@Airbus) January 16, 2020

Photos of the test flight were also released where a pilot was seen sitting with his hands on his lap. The test crew on-board the aircraft had two pilots, two flight engineers and a test flight engineer. In total, Airbus said it conducted eight take-offs over a period of four and a half hours.

“We moved the throttle levers to the take-off setting and we monitored the aircraft. It started to move and accelerate automatically maintaining the runway centre line, at the exact rotation speed as entered in the system. The nose of the aircraft began to lift up automatically to take the expected take-off pitch value and a few seconds later we were airborne,” said Airbus Test Pilot Captain Yann Beaufils.

The automatic take-off was enabled on this flight using image recognition technology installed directly on the A350-1000 aircraft, the company said in the release.

This, it added, is an important milestone in the company's Autonomous Taxi, Take-Off and Landing (ATTOL) project which was first launched in June 2018.