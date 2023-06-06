AIIMS cyber attack reports clarified as non-incident, no breach detected

Minister of State in Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar

After reports of yet another cyber attack on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) came to the fore, Minister of State in Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Rajeev Chandrasekar, clarified that it was not a "cyber incident or a breach."

The institution too clarified saying that although it had detected a malware attack on June 6, the attempt was successfully thwarted.

"A malware attack was detected at 1450 hrs by the cyber-security systems in AIIMS, New Delhi. The attempt was successfully thwarted, and the threat was neutralised by the deployed cyber-security systems. The eHospital services remain to be fully secure and are functioning normally," AIIMS, New Delhi said in a tweet.

Chandrasekhar responded to a tweet in which a user had shared a screenshot of the website e-hospital.aiims.edu, which displayed an error message stating: "Virus found. The web application firewall has found the following virus while downloading /ehospital."

In a tweet, Chandrasekhar stated, "eHospital is an internal application not available for internet users. Someone may have attempted to access this portal, and an alert was generated due to the security layer used by AIIMS. The same person may have taken a screenshot of the error message and circulated it. There is no cyber incident or breach. The error messages have also been rectified now."

The eHospital website now displays a regular error message indicating that the server is not found.

Last year, AIIMS experienced a major ransomware attack that rendered centralized records inaccessible. Hospital services, including the generation of unique health identification numbers, new registrations, laboratory reports, billing, and patient discharge, were also impacted. The cyber attack also affected the institute's academic processes.