AI News roundup: Woman claims AI faked her daughter's voice, AI is coming for the music industry and more

Moneycontrol News
Apr 14, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

(Image: REUTERS/Bobby Yip)

Criminals use AI to fake victim's voice in kidnapping scam

A woman from Arizona, United States, claims that con artists used AI to clone the voice of her daughter in a fake kidnapping scam.

Meta open-sources AI tool that can animate drawings

The Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) team at Meta has released a tool called 'Animated Drawings' that can take your sketches and animate them.

Will ChatGPT gobble up the music industry? 

Real humans are listening to AI machines making music. After sleepwalking into the last big disruption of MP3 file-sharing two decades ago, labels are responding with sound and fury.

Moneycontrol News
first published: Apr 14, 2023 06:58 pm