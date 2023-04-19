 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI News roundup: Reddit to monetize its Data APIs, AI bots to expose corporate secrets, and more

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 07:14 PM IST

Our daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

(Image: Reuters)

Reddit's treasure trove of human conversations is no longer free for AI

A lot of companies use Reddit as a training ground for AI language models.

The buzz around AI is fueling demand for hardware and chips

Advantest Corp is seeing a spike in demand for its chip-testing devices, catalysed by the frenzy of interest in OpenAI’s ChatGPT and other novel uses of artificial intelligence.

Generative AI bots will expose corporate secrets says Israel-based venture firm

The widespread adoption of new AI chatbots and writing tools could leave companies vulnerable to data leaks and lawsuits, says Team8, an Israel-based venture firm.

