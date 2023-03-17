AI News roundup: Are we ready for kids to get hooked on AI?, Microsoft announces AI Copilot, and more

AI engineer gave GPT-4 a photo of his fridge and it gave him recipes

Visual ChatGPT quickly came up with several recipes from the items that included eggs, fruits, milk and some processed meat products.



AI engineer Sudharshan on Twitter recently wrote about what happened when he hacked and used an image model (Visual ChatGPT) and fed it with an image of food items from a refrigerator asking for recipe ideas with the ingredients visible in the photograph.



GPT-4 is expected to work in a similar manner when it goes live – it will be able to provide text responses from photo inputs as well.

Microsoft pushes ahead with AI, launches Copilot for Office 365

Copilot will be available for all Microsoft 365 apps and services.



The new AI assistant called Copilot will be available in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and Business Chat.



The AI assistant is powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 technology, the same framework that powers ChatGPT, Bing AI and more.



The assistant will be present in the sidebar on Office apps, allowing for quick access. Copilot can be used to create drafts, presentations, even formulas and tables in Excel.

Are you ready for your kid to get hooked on AI?

In the future, middle-class children will learn from, play with, and grow attached to their own personalised chatbots. They might, in short, be the 21st century version of television.



Having an AI service for your child will be as normal as having a pet, except the AI service will never bite. It will be carried around in something like a tablet, though with a design that is oriented toward the AI.



Recent developments suggest that AI models can be both commoditised and customised more easily and cheaply than expected. So parents will be able to choose what kind of companion they want their kids to have — in contrast to the free-for-all of the internet.

The US Copyright Office will not offer protection to AI-generated images from text prompts Any Imagery created by generative AI using text prompts will not be given copyright protection.

The USCO reasoned that while the "prompter" guides the AI during the creation process, "the machine determines how those instructions are implemented in its output."



The USCO does not completely rule out granting AI-generated works protection, it said that the, "answer will depend on the circumstances, particularly how the AI tool operates and how it was used to create the final work" and that it would be a, "case-by-case inquiry".

Moneycontrol News