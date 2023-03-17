 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI News roundup: Are we ready for kids to get hooked on AI?, Microsoft announces AI Copilot, and more

Moneycontrol News
Mar 17, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

AI engineer gave GPT-4 a photo of his fridge and it gave him recipes

Visual ChatGPT quickly came up with several recipes from the items that included eggs, fruits, milk and some processed meat products.

Microsoft pushes ahead with AI, launches Copilot for Office 365

Copilot will be available for all Microsoft 365 apps and services.

Are you ready for your kid to get hooked on AI? 

In the future, middle-class children will learn from, play with, and grow attached to their own personalised chatbots. They might, in short, be the 21st century version of television.