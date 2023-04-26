AI News roundup: Apple plans AI health service, TikTok to launch AI avatar tool and more

Apple could be working on an AI-powered health coach

The new coaching service — codenamed Quartz — is designed to keep users motivated to exercise, improve eating habits and help them sleep better, according to people with knowledge of the project.



The move is part of a broader health push at the company, which has made such features central to its devices, especially the Apple Watch. Its latest efforts also include an expansion of the health app to the iPad and features that could help users with poor vision.



The Quartz initiative is reminiscent of LumiHealth, a wellness and coaching service Apple launched in partnership with the Singapore government in 2020.

New leak shows off TikTok's AI-based avatar creation tool

The AI tool which creates new avatars based on the photos uploaded by users can only be used once a day.



TikTok's upcoming generative AI feature will allow users to create new profile pictures based on the photos they upload, the latest leaks have revealed, as social media firms turn to artificial intelligence to expand their market presence.



TikTok says it will delete all uploaded images and AI-created avatars from its servers a little while after they have been created. All uploaded images will have to comply with the social media platform's community guidelines.

OpenAI is adding data controls to ChatGPT

Users can opt out of sending their conversations to OpenAI, which uses it to train its bot, but they will be stored for 30 days before they are deleted from the company's servers.



OpenAI is also working on a new subscription tier meant for "professionals who need more control over their data as well as enterprises seeking to manage their end users".



OpenAI, however, will still store the conversations for 30 days before deleting them from its servers. The company says it does this to prevent abuse and will review it if necessary.

Runway launches AI-powered video creation app for iOS The RunwayML app is free on the App Store and gives users access to the Gen-1 Generative AI model.

Gen-1 is a video-to-video generative model that allows users to transform existing videos using text, images or other videos.



There are some limitations to the app, however. For now, it only works with videos up to five seconds in length and certain prompts are banned. It also blocks any copyright-protected works.

Moneycontrol News