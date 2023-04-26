 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI News roundup: Apple plans AI health service, TikTok to launch AI avatar tool and more

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Apple could be working on an AI-powered health coach

The new coaching service — codenamed Quartz — is designed to keep users motivated to exercise, improve eating habits and help them sleep better, according to people with knowledge of the project.

New leak shows off TikTok's AI-based avatar creation tool

The AI tool which creates new avatars based on the photos uploaded by users can only be used once a day.

OpenAI is adding data controls to ChatGPT

Users can opt out of sending their conversations to OpenAI, which uses it to train its bot, but they will be stored for 30 days before they are deleted from the company's servers.