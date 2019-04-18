App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AI in IoT market worth $16.2 billion by 2024: Report

The Machine Learning and deep learning segments to hold a larger market size during the forecast period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
According to a new market research report published by MarketsandMarkets, the global AI in IoT Market size is expected to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2019 to USD 16.2 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.0% during the forecast period.

The major factors fueling the market growth include the growing need for the effective management of data generated from IoT devices, streamlining production processes, and reducing downtime. The demand for enhanced customer experience through real-time monitoring is expected to provide opportunities for AI in IoT vendors.

The AI in IoT Market is segmented into 2 technologies, namely, ML and deep learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP). The ML and deep learning technology is estimated to hold a larger market size in 2018, owing to the increasing demand for automation of communications and personalized experiences globally.

ML can become a robust analytical tool for vast volumes of data. The combination of ML and edge computing can filter most of the noise collected by IoT devices and leave the relevant data to be analyzed by edge and cloud analytic engines.

The increasing demand for connected vehicles, asset tracking, and performance management applications by the transportation and mobility vertical are increasing the adoption of AI in IoT. With the increasing number of vehicles, there is a need to maintain smooth traffic flow, which will create a need for smarter technologies in the transportation and mobility vertical. AI, deep learning-oriented neural networking, and autonomous cloud-based crowd analysis are some of the pivotal innovating factors in this vertical.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 02:45 pm

#AI #BFSITech #Business #fintech #Technology

