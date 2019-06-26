AI for fraud detection to triple by 2021: Study

While only 13% of organizations use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to detect and deter fraud, another 25% plan to adopt such technologies in the next year or two – a nearly 200% increase. Fraud examiners revealed this and other anti-fraud tech trends in a cross-industry, global survey by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), developed in collaboration with analytics leader SAS.



About one in four organizations (26%) use biometrics as part of their anti-fraud programs; another 16% foresee deploying biometrics by 2021.



More than half of organizations (55%) plan to increase their anti-fraud tech budgets over the next two years.



By 2021, nearly three-quarters of organizations (72%) are projected to use automated monitoring, exception reporting and anomaly detection. Similarly, about half of organizations anticipate employing predictive analytics/modeling (52%; up from 30%) and data visualization (47%; currently 35%).



The Anti-Fraud Technology Benchmarking Report examines data provided by more than 1,000 ACFE members about their employer organizations’ use of technology to fight fraud. Other notable trends include:“As criminals find new ways to exploit technology to commit schemes and target victims, anti-fraud professionals must likewise adopt more advanced technologies to stop them,” said Bruce Dorris, JD, CFE, CPA, President and CEO of the ACFE. “But which technologies are most effective in helping organizations manage rising fraud risks? The answer to this question can be crucial in successfully implementing new anti-fraud technologies.”