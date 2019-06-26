AI for fraud detection to triple by 2021: Study

More than half of organizations (55%) plan to increase their anti-fraud tech budgets over the next two years.
While only 13% of organizations use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to detect and deter fraud, another 25% plan to adopt such technologies in the next year or two – a nearly 200% increase. Fraud examiners revealed this and other anti-fraud tech trends in a cross-industry, global survey by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), developed in collaboration with analytics leader SAS.The Anti-Fraud Technology Benchmarking Report examines data provided by more than 1,000 ACFE members about their employer organizations’ use of technology to fight fraud. Other notable trends include:
- About one in four organizations (26%) use biometrics as part of their anti-fraud programs; another 16% foresee deploying biometrics by 2021.
- By 2021, nearly three-quarters of organizations (72%) are projected to use automated monitoring, exception reporting and anomaly detection. Similarly, about half of organizations anticipate employing predictive analytics/modeling (52%; up from 30%) and data visualization (47%; currently 35%).
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 07:06 pm