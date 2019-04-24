Agio acquires Intersection's Enterprise Services business

Agio a provider of cybersecurity and managed IT services for the financial services, healthcare and payments industries, has acquired Intersection's Enterprise Services unit, which specializes in IT strategy, implementation, and 24x7 top tier support, for an undisclosed sum.

The Enterprise Services business serves financial services firms, global art organizations, creative, architecture, engineering and construction companies. They specialize in helping these clients manage quality control, due diligence engagements, office build-outs and relocation, cloud migrations, network installations and other IT system upgrades.

Holding several major IT industry certifications, including Microsoft Certified Solutions Expertise (MCSE) and Cisco Certified Internetwork Expertise (CCIE). Members of Intersection will join Agio's existing workforce of more than 230 employees.

"As Agio continues to scale, we saw an organic opportunity to bring Intersection Enterprise Services and their global roster of prestigious clients into the fold," said Bart McDonough, CEO and Founder of Agio. "While there are myriad reasons why the acquisition made sense, the company's aptitude for quality relationship management, extensive experience working with public cloud technologies and like-minded work culture were especially impressive. As many of our clients face complex decisions around cloud strategy and migration planning, this acquisition further improves our ability to meet such a critical need."