Agio acquires Intersection's Enterprise Services business

The Enterprise Services business serves financial services firms, along with other industires.
Agio a provider of cybersecurity and managed IT services for the financial services, healthcare and payments industries, has acquired Intersection's Enterprise Services unit, which specializes in IT strategy, implementation, and 24x7 top tier support, for an undisclosed sum.
The Enterprise Services business serves financial services firms, global art organizations, creative, architecture, engineering and construction companies. They specialize in helping these clients manage quality control, due diligence engagements, office build-outs and relocation, cloud migrations, network installations and other IT system upgrades.
Holding several major IT industry certifications, including Microsoft Certified Solutions Expertise (MCSE) and Cisco Certified Internetwork Expertise (CCIE). Members of Intersection will join Agio's existing workforce of more than 230 employees.