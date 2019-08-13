Agile requires a disruptive mind set: Sachin Dutta, COO, Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance

Launched in June 2008, the Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance, has access to over 115 million customers and a pan-India network of over 10,000 branches of bank partners.

In addition to its seamlessly integrated systems and processes, the company has leveraged technology to its best in offering successful products and services to its customers and has a vision to have one million customers on board by the year 2020.

Taking us through the company’s digital journey, Sachin Dutta, Chief Operating Officer, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance, says, “We are building solutions and systems to be active in this connected world embracing the benefit of Connected and Personalized solution using AI and ML, build on strong Integration Architecture and Micro services-based Hybrid deployment.”

Excerpts from a detailed interview:

Q. How has Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance leveraged technology to bring its services and products to the market?

A. We are continuously working towards unlocking opportunities by leveraging new age technology that helps drive desired value and provide us with competitive agility. We have been the first few insurance companies to enable E-filling of the proposals which we introduced in 2008. We took another leap in 2015 to automate buying journeys. We not only automated these but made it more simple. Product launches and services now are easy to offer as long as these are built on the same chassis, and we do have quite a few built over the years. By design, we are working on ensuring that there is a lot of reusability and portability which eventually leads to agility in bringing products and services to the market. We have reduced our time to market considerably for products and services basis this, and we have also cut down our turnaround times to half and raised the bar on customer experience.

In the next one year, we are going to completely transform the way we do business powered by progressive technologies like AI, ML, Micro Services Architecture, Robotics and extensive use of Analytics.

Q. Could you elaborate a bit more on the usage of AI, Machine Learning, Data Analytics etc., in reaching the business goals?

A. We believe that our customers deserve the best, and the definition of best varies from customer to customer, hence one size can never fit all. It is important to do a real KYC (Know Your Customer) not only from compliance standpoint but in true spirit of knowing our customers well enough to be able to provide tailor-made solutions and services. Progressive technologies like AI and ML successfully help us unlock this opportunity.

There are use cases of AI, ML, Robotics and Data Analytics in the field of underwriting, customer servicing, persistency and customer experience. We have used data analytics extensively to build predictive models to identify customer retention patterns and behaviors that help us focus our energies where we see the potential downside risk of customers opting out or leaving vs those where renewal premium has highest likelihood of coming our way. Similarly, risk models driven by data analytics sharpen our risk management or underwriting processes to help us identify potential bad lives while we are at the on boarding stage. Further, our chatbots are now used extensively to provide round the clock support to our customers.

Q. What were the challenges faced while adopting these technologies?

A. The challenges have mainly been on driving some of the changes as it requires a complete transformation or disruption of doing things the conventional way. Agile requires a disruptive mind set, which is hardest to drive. Hence, adoption and self-belief are key for which skill upgradation is critical. No one will believe it unless you have seen it succeed elsewhere. This impacts the time to market and must be driven through a different culture. The other challenge is in picking up the right solution. The market is flooded with various technologies, tools, solutions and all having their unique salient features. When the options are more, the vision needs to be precise and hence it is very important to be clear on the long-term view and align partners or solutions, which are more long-term in nature. Although, in this world which is being disrupted by technology every day, the definition of long-term is squeezing in and hence it is important to stay alert in not investing in an obsolete or dying technology but to embrace on what's coming up on the horizon. My advice to work out on the challenges is to outline the agile attributes clearly i.e. Portability, Reusability, Elasticity, Scalability, Security (PRESS). Go with solutions that have all these pressing attributes.

Q. How strong is your IT team? Has there been any Product/App developed in-house?

A. The team has very strong knowledge on core insurance products and solutions, and we have been aware of the shift in market dynamics with Digital being a key driver for the future. This requires us to align our resources optimally and use them effectively. It is our endeavour to cross skill and upgrade the skill set of the IT team and provide exposure of various technologies to our team. We do have teams segregated to "Run", "Change" and "Grow" for the business and aim for no fungibility amongst these work streams. We are now building a team which further strengthens our solutions and places amongst the Industry leaders on Technology adoption. We are constantly working to have a healthy mix of off the shelf and in-house developed solutions. Our buying journeys have been developed in house.

Q. Could you tell us more about the company’s security infrastructure and the Security Information and Event Management solution that you have in place?

A. Security is a very important ingredient of our growth and business strategy. It sits in the topmost quadrant and all our solutions are designed keeping security in mind. The Company has deployed a SIEM solution which helps detect and prioritize threats across the enterprise and provides insights that enable security teams to respond quickly to reduce the impact of incidents. By consolidating log events and network flow data from devices, endpoints and information assets distributed across its network, SIEM solution correlates all this information to detect, accelerate incident analysis and facilitate faster remediation.

We have created a sound framework around security. While the perimeters are secure, we continue to drive the culture of security internally as we believe security is everyone's responsibility. A framework backed by information security policy is in place which emphasizes on regular assessment of risk, roles and responsibilities of designated people, regular test and monitoring, vendor/partner risk management framework and a lot of awareness internally. The policy mandates baseline controls on security and these are calibrated with the market trends on security on a regular basis. Assets are rated basis Confidentiality, Integrity and Availability ratings in order to be aware of what's at stake and a lot of business involvement on security remains as an integral part of decision making.

