After sending out warning emails, Twitter postpones plan to delete inactive user accounts

Have an unused Twitter account? The social media company had plans to delete such accounts, but they have now been put on hold.

Twitter’s email to its inactive users stated that these users need to log into their account by December 11. Failing to do so would result in the permanent removal of their account due to prolonged inactivity, reported The Verge.

The microblogging website had decided to remove inactive accounts in a bid to ‘present more accurate, credible information people can trust’. Twitter sent out the warning email to its users who have not logged into their account in over six months.

However, the company then decided to put its plan on hold as there were questions about whether Twitter would also remove the accounts of the deceased.

Unlike Facebook, Twitter currently does not offer any way to memorialise the account of a person who has died. There was also a confusion if the inactive accounts cleanup process would be implemented in specific regions or globally.



We’ve heard you on the impact that this would have on the accounts of the deceased. This was a miss on our part. We will not be removing any inactive accounts until we create a new way for people to memorialize accounts.

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 27, 2019

Twitter, in a thread of tweets, has clarified and answered some of the queries. It has decided to not remove accounts until it finds a new way to memorialise accounts of the deceased. The company has also announced that it had decided to remove inactive accounts initially in Europe due to local privacy regulations like GDPR. Once it finds a way to memorialise accounts and begins the process in Europe, Twitter may enforce the same policy to other regions as well.