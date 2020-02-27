After Microsoft, Google seeks exemption to work with Huawei: Report

Google has reportedly applied for a licence request to undertake business with Huawei. The Chinese tech giant has been blacklisted by the US since May last year.

After the ban, Huawei has not been granted access to Google Mobile Services. If the exemption request gets approved, then Huawei and Google can work together to launch Android smartphones that come with Google Play services.

Currently, Huawei is launching smartphones running on its custom operating system. The company, during the Mate Xs launch event, claimed that Huawei’s AppGallery is the third-largest app store in the world with an active user base of 400 million.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Google had previously suggested the US government to lift the ban on Huawei as it could not only affect business but also possibly be a security threat to users as Huawei’s Harmony OS would not be as secure as Android.

Some users have also tried side-loading Google apps on Huawei devices. Google recently warned these users to avoid side-loading apps as it could potentially allow hackers to create fake Google apps that compromise the device.

It is unknown if and when the US government will approve Google’s exemption request. The American government has so far only allowed Microsoft to work with Huawei.