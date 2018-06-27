App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 12:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After Mi and Redmi, Xiaomi to launch 'POCOPHONE' brand: Report

Apart from filing for a trademark for the new brand, Xiaomi already has a new phone listed under the banner

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has applied for a trademark for a new mobile brand known as ‘POCOPHONE’ in the European Union, reports China-based technology blog Gizmochina.

Once successful, POCOPHONE will be the third brand under which Xiaomi will be selling its devices. Currently, the company sells smartphones under two brands — Mi and Redmi.

According to the report, the company had applied for the patent by the end of May. In fact, the company reportedly has already kept its first phone ready under the brand name, which may be soon unveiled in European markets.

In a separate report, Taiwan-based statutory regulator NCC has certified a new smartphone which is listed under model number M1805E10A. The device has not been assigned a name yet and is just known by its model number.

As per the listing, the manufacturer of the device is mentioned as Xiaomi Communications Technology Co., Limited. However, instead of the conventional Xiaomi brands of Redmi or Mi, the device was listed under the brand name ‘POCOPHONE’.

The report does not confirm any of the device’s hardware or software specifications other than a few connectivity specifications such as supporting FDD-LTE bands 3, 7 and 8. The listing also confirms GPS, GLONASS and Chinese satellite navigation system BeiDou.

Apart from smartphones, Xiaomi has a whole host of products such as laptops, smart LED televisions, household appliances, lifestyle products etc. However, it is not known whether the company will also sell its other products or just focus on selling smartphones under the ‘POCOPHONE’ brand.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 12:25 pm

