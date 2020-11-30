PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2020 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After Instagram and Snapchat, Spotify could launch Stories on its app

Spotify Stories will be available in curated playlists once it is rolled out.

Moneycontrol News

Spotify is taking a page from Snapchat’s book of features. The music streaming service has been spotted testing Stories on its app. However, Stories on Spotify is different from what we see on other platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.

Spotify Stories will be available in curated playlists once it is rolled out. The feature was spotted by YouTuber TmarTn while he was looking up for Christmas playlist on the app.
He saw a pop-up message next to the Spotify profile picture, informing him that he can tap to see the story where celebrities were sharing their favourite Christmas songs. Rest of the interface is quite similar to what we see on Instagram and Snapchat. Users can tap on the left or right side of the screen to switch between stories. There is also a bar at the top with multiple segments for stories.

The company has been testing Stories for quite some time. The feature was first spotted by Jane Manchun Wong back in August 2019 in the Spotify Android app.

The company seems to be testing the feature with a limited number of users. There is no word on the public availability of Stories on Spotify. "At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience," a Spotify spokesperson told Engadget in a statement. "Some of those tests end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We have no further news to share on future plans at this time."
First Published on Nov 30, 2020 10:54 am

