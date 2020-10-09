After Flipkart and Amazon, Snapdeal announces 'Kum Mein Dum' Diwali sale from October 16

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale are set to kick off on October 17 and October 16, respectively. However, these aren't the only two sales kicking off next week. Snapdeal has also announced the 'Kum Mein Dum' sale, set to start on October 16.

Snapdeal's sale will commence on October 16 and end on October 20. Snapdeal is looking to offer consumers a more customised festive sale experience. The company said it has talked to over 1.25 lakh participants across 92 cities, asking them what they would want to buy.

Additionally, the Snapdeal app now supports eight languages, making it easier for consumers not based in metropolitan cities. For the 'Kum Mein Dum' Diwali sale, Snapdeal asked customers what products they would like to purchase. And out of the 1.25 lakh participants, 42 percent said gadgets for everyday use, 38 percent chose kitchenware, followed by home décor, gifting items, and clothing.

Snapdeal has also added over 10,000 sellers in the last three months and has been working with manufacturers to lower the price of products. The e-retailer has added 25 new centres to its logistic network with plans to add more in preparation of the 'Kum Mein Dum' sale. Snapdeal has also added a 'Diwali@Home' range that will cater to the unique needs of consumers, who are preparing to kick off festivities in a safe environment.

Snapdeal is also offering additional discounts for customers using HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Ratnakar Bank cards as well as e-Wallet payment from firms like Paytm. The e-retailer is yet to announce what products will be discounted and the value of those discounts.