After flagship killer phones, OnePlus to enter smart TV business

Chinese device maker OnePlus, which has taken the smartphone market by storm, is foraying into the smart TVs business. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced the decision on the company’s official forum, recently.

Apart from its popular smartphones, the ‘Never Settle’ company offers a variety of headphones, mobile phone accessories, backpacks, caps, T-shirts etc in India. The addition of OnePlus TV – as the company calls it – will enable the Shenzhen-based tech giant to tap the growing television market in India.

"We want to bring the home environment to the next level of intelligent connectivity. To do this, we are building a new product of OnePlus’ premium flagship design, image quality and audio experience to more seamlessly connect the home," Lau said in the post.

OnePlus is the second Chinese firm to enter the smart TV market after rival Xiaomi did so in the first half of 2018. Post launch, Xiaomi’s TVs garnered interest, thanks to its world-beating quality and hyper-aggressive pricing.

"We believe your TV has the potential to be so much more than where you watch your favourite shows," Lau said. "Our team and community have learned a tremendous amount about software, hardware, design, product development, and delivering on the best possible [smartphone] user experience."

"These efforts … have paved an excellent foundation on which to build the OnePlus TV experience," he added.

The project is in its nascent stage and OnePlus has not mentioned any timeline nor revealed any features of the TVs. As standard practice, the company reached out to its 5 million users through its official forum for feedback and suggestions on the product.

"We hope each of you can join us again in building something truly special together," it said.

OnePlus is also looking to name the product and is holding a contest where fans can suggest a name.