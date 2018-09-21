After capturing 40% of market share in premium smartphone segment in India, OnePlus emerges among top five premium Android OEMs globally

Smartphone maker OnePlus had, earlier this year, surpassed Apple and Samsung to become the number one premium smartphone OEM in India during the June quarter with a 40 percent market share, according to Hong Kong based Counterpoint Research’s report titled ‘Market Monitor Q2 2018’.

Now, OnePlus has entered the league of top five premium Android original equipment makers globally. The report also noted that OnePlus was one of the fastest growing brand in the $400-$600 segment, thanks to the sales it clocked in countries such as India, China and UK.

Interestingly, OnePlus achieved the feat within 4 years since it launched its first device OnePlus One way back in April 2014. In addition to becoming the number one premium smartphone manufacturer in India with 40 percent share of the pie, the company also featured in top five list of premium device maker in countries such as France (#4), Germany (#4), Italy (#5), Netherlands (#4), Sweden (#3) and UK (#4).

The report says that the global premium smartphone segment grew faster (+7 percent) than the overall smartphone segment (-1 percent) in the second quarter of 2018.

"In India, it (OnePlus) was also amongst the top five premium smartphone OEMs in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden and the UK on account of strong initial sales of OnePlus 6," the report said.

“Going forward, we estimate that the premium smartphone segment is likely to be more competitive. We further expect that vertically integrated companies will leverage their expertise to gain share in the segment,” it said.

“With 5G around the corner and players like Apple pushing the price points higher, Chinese OEMs have a good chance of entering new price tiers in the premium segment to drive both increased revenue and profit,” it added.