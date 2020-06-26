After Apple, Samsung Galaxy smartphone users report green tint display issue

Users reported that they began experiencing the issue after updating their Galaxy smartphones with a recent firmware update.
Several Samsung smartphone users are reporting a green tint issue that is affecting the display of their Galaxy devices. The problem persists among multiple generations of Galaxy smartphones and Samsung has begun patching the issue via a software update.
Multiple threads on Samsung’s US, EU, and Indian community websites reveal that the green tint display issue is affecting a variety of Galaxy smartphones. Users reported that they began experiencing the issue after updating their Galaxy smartphones with a recent firmware update. The problem seems to be appearing on Samsung flagships likes the Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 series, etc, reported SamMobile.
Even the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite displays seem to have suffered from the green tint issue. You can check and see if your Galaxy smartphone is having a similar problem by lowering the screen brightness to minimum.
Soon after these reports, Samsung began rolling out a new One UI 2.1 software update for the affected devices. The One UI 2.1 update for the Galaxy Note 9 and S9 series is now available in dozens of countries across multiple continents worldwide, including various European countries as well as parts of Africa and Asia.
The patch notes reveal a variety of new features like new quick sharing, AR functionality, filters, emoji, etc., without any mention of a fix for the green tint issue. Samsung, however, has confirmed with Forbes that it is looking into the issue.
The same issue was found in select Galaxy S20 series smartphones, which was soon patched after an update. Samsung could use a similar approach for other devices to see if the issue can be fixed via a software update.Apple iPhones, too, were recently a victim to the green tint display issue. Notably, Samsung makes the displays for the iPhone. Instead of going the software update route, Apple decided to offer a replacement to the affected units.
WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!