Affordable 5G phones: Qualcomm announces 5G Snapdragon 600 and 700 series SoCs at IFA 2019

While smartphones took centre-stage at IFA 2019, one of the most significant developments at the event came from Qualcomm’s camp. The chipmaker’s plan to bring 5G connectivity to its mid-range Snapdragon 600 and 700 series mobile platforms comes as music to all smartphone users.

Up until now, 5G is only available on flagship chipsets, including the Snapdragon 855 and 855 Plus. But bringing the technology across the Snapdragon 700 and 600 series spells excellent news for consumers. Qualcomm has confirmed that the new mobile platforms aimed at mid-range smartphone won’t debut until 2020.

However, this isn’t all bad news. Considering a 5G cellular network is only available in a handful of cities. A global 5G rollout isn’t expected until mid-2020. Qualcomm has already named twelve brands that will adopt the 5G Snapdragon 7 series mobile platform.

LG, Motorola, Oppo, Redmi, Realme, and Vivo have already announced plans to introduce smartphones with the new 5G 700 series chipset. The first devices with the new chips could launch as early as the fourth quarter of 2019.

The new 5G SD600 and 700 series chipsets will also support standalone and non-standalone 5G standards, dynamic spectrum sharing, and multi-SIM technologies.

Qualcomm’s announcement came on the back of Huawei’s Kirin 990 5G briefing. The new 990 5G mobile platform integrates a 5G modem and delivers flagship performance, equivalent with that of Qualcomm’s latest 800 series chip. Qualcomm’s 700 series 5G chipsets may not be as powerful as the Kirin SoCs, will likely be more widely adopted on devices.