you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 06:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ADP expands instant pay and financial wellness solutions with new apps

The new offerings will provide improved payment capabilities and easy access to financial information on the go.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

HR and payroll solution firm ADP announces latest payment solutions that expand employers' payroll capabilities and place financial wellness tools directly in the hands of employees. Wisely Now, the latest offering from Wisely by ADP, enhances the availability of instant pay while providing key employer protections. Additionally, myWisely, the companion mobile application for Wisely by ADP, empowers employees with new tools for financial wellness.

Wisely Now helps organizations address compliance risks by bringing automation to instant payments such as off-cycle and termination pay. The solution offers a single-instance, electronically funded, employer-authenticated paper check issued by one of several U.S. major banks which enables employees to cash checks without fees.

"Employers are challenged by the complex compliance requirements of instant termination pay, which can vary state-by-state," said Doug Politi, president of compliance solutions at ADP. "As a result, organizations often scramble across payroll, finance, and accounting to courier a check to meet these requirements. With Wisely Now, organizations can leverage ADP's security and compliance expertise to pay unscheduled or off-cycle employee wages, without the fear of compliance issues."

The myWisely companion app is a single solution that unifies cardholder capabilities, including resources for tracking spending and saving, finding locations to access cash, paying bills and engaging cardholder services.

First Published on May 23, 2019 06:52 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

