Adobe Premiere Pro, Premiere Rush latest update: New features bring performance improvements

Adobe Premiere Pro has made some performance improvements in the H.264/HEVC encode performance on Windows.

Adobe Premiere Pro is among the most popular video-editing tools worldwide. The company has now released some new features that are claimed to enhance the speed and flexibility for better productivity. The Adobe Premiere Rush has also received some new updates.

New Premiere Pro features

Adobe has made some performance improvements in the H.264/HEVC encode performance on Windows. The new optimisations further improve export times using Intel Quick Sync hardware acceleration up to 1.8 times faster than Premiere Pro 14.0.

It has also introduced dynamic Lumetri previews on the latest Premiere Pro update. Lumetri presets now display a frame from your current sequence and thumbnails for Lumetri presets in the Effects panel dynamically update, providing a preview of the preset.

New Adobe Premiere Rush features

Adobe has rolled out support for natively running Premiere Rush on Apple M1 Macs. The new update also brings a new timeline context menu. You can now tap a video clip on the timeline to bring up the context menu on iOS. Use the context menu to split, duplicate, or delete a clip. Tap a video clip with audio to separate the audio clip from the video.

Adobe has also made some changes to the reset functionality on Premiere Rush. Reset for Colour now resets all colour adjustments on the desktop version. On iOS and Android, Reset for Colour, Audio, and Transforms resets all adjustments.