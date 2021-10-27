Adobe MAX 2021: Photoshop gets a web version with RAW image support on iPad

Adobe has announced multiple new updates for its Creative Cloud apps at the annual Max conference. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) company has confirmed that the iPad version of Photoshop is coming with RAW image support, including ProRaw images shot on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. Adobe is also bringing other popular features like Sky Replacement, Healing Brush, etc. to the iPad version of Photoshop.

In addition to this, Adobe’s Creative Cloud apps will also be available on the new M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models. While these are some good updates for creators, the highlight announcement of the Max conference was Photoshop for the web browser.

While the web version will not offer all the features available on the app, it will certainly be useful for those who want to make minor edits or share it with their colleagues. The web version supports sharing PSD files to the cloud, sharing its link with collaborators, etc.

The iPad version of Photoshop is also getting new tools and the ability to convert laters into Smart Objects.

In Illustrator, 3D effects have been overhauled with a redesigned interface and the introduction of new features. It now has an updated 3D panel wherein users can create 3D objects from paths and set up lighting, rotate, and add textures. Users can also access Adobe Substance materials directly into Illustrator.