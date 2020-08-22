Adobe Lightroom update accidentally deletes photos, presets of several users

Photos and presets of several users were deleted after they had updated the Adobe Lightroom app on iOS and iPadOS. The company has acknowledged the issue and also confirmed that the lost data cannot be recovered.

Users took to various platforms like the Photoshop forum, Twitter, Reddit, etc, and these complaints were first spotted by PetaPixels. The issue popped up when the user on Photoshop forum reported that his photos, presets, watermarks were gone after he updated the Lightroom mobile app to the latest version - 5.4.

The post was followed by a series of replies from other users who experienced a similar issue. The issue is not limited to free users as even users who were under a subscription plan seem to have lost all the data.

A Reddit user, who lost his two years worth of edits, claims to have spoken to Adobe customer care for more than four hours over two days and was informed that the “the issue has no fix and that these lost photos are unrecoverable.”

Another Lightroom user tweeted that she lost 800 pictures and paid presets worth hundreds of dollars.

Adobe representative Rikk Flohr acknowledged and apologised for the inconvenience. Flohr stated that Adobe released another update to prevent the issue from impacting additional users. However, users who have lost their data after updating to the new version will not be able to recover their lost data.

“A new version of Lightroom mobile (5.4.1) for iOS and iPadOS has now been released that prevents this issue from affecting additional customers. Installing version 5.4.1 will not restore missing photos or presets for customers affected by the problem introduced in 5.4.0. We know that some customers have photos and presets that are not recoverable. We sincerely apologise to any customers who have been affected by this issue,” Flohr said.