Adobe is testing a free-to-use version of Photoshop in Canada

Adobe Inc (Image: Reuters)

Adobe, the popular software company, has begun testing a web version of Photoshop in Canada.

Currently, Photoshop for the web is free to use but Adobe says that it will eventually make some features exclusive to paying members. Adobe calls the current model, "freemium".

Adobe says that it will keep enough of the core features free, in a bid to introduce more people to the program.

Talking to The Verge, Adobe's VP of digital imaging, Maria Yap, said that the company wanted, "to make [Photoshop] more accessible and easier for more people to try it out and experience the product".

There is already an online version of Photoshop for the web, but it is a heavily scaled-down version of the software, and missing lots of features from the full release. Adobe even pitched it as a collaborative tool, useful for making a small tweak and sharing your image with others.

Now with the "freemium" version of the product, Adobe will offer a more feature-packed suite, albeit requiring payment to access the complete service.

The company wants to attract more people to Photoshop, in the hopes that they will pay for a full version of the product if they try it out. It also wants to dispel the notion, that you require a high-end machine for Photoshop.

Yap says that she wants, "to see Photoshop meet users where they’re at now," and that you, "don’t need a high-end machine to come into Photoshop.”