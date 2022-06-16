English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Adobe is testing a free-to-use version of Photoshop in Canada

    Adobe says the service will be freemium, and it will eventually lock certain features, which will be exclusive for paying members

    June 16, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST
    Adobe Inc (Image: Reuters)

    Adobe Inc (Image: Reuters)

    Adobe, the popular software company, has begun testing a web version of Photoshop in Canada.

    Currently, Photoshop for the web is free to use but Adobe says that it will eventually make some features exclusive to paying members. Adobe calls the current model, "freemium".

    Adobe says that it will keep enough of the core features free, in a bid to introduce more people to the program.

    Talking to The Verge, Adobe's VP of digital imaging, Maria Yap, said that the company wanted, "to make [Photoshop] more accessible and easier for more people to try it out and experience the product".

    There is already an online version of Photoshop for the web, but it is a heavily scaled-down version of the software, and missing lots of features from the full release. Adobe even pitched it as a collaborative tool, useful for making a small tweak and sharing your image with others.

    Close

    Related stories

    Now with the "freemium" version of the product, Adobe will offer a more feature-packed suite, albeit requiring payment to access the complete service.

    The company wants to attract more people to Photoshop, in the hopes that they will pay for a full version of the product if they try it out. It also wants to dispel the notion, that you require a high-end machine for Photoshop.

    Yap says that she wants, "to see Photoshop meet users where they’re at now," and that you, "don’t need a high-end machine to come into Photoshop.”
    Tags: #Adobe #Adobe Creative Cloud #Adobe Creative Suite #Adobe Photoshop #Photoshop Web
    first published: Jun 16, 2022 06:32 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.