App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 08:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aditya Birla Wellness partners with Fintech MatchMove

The MatchMove wallet operating system will simplify the creation and usage of digital wallets and prepaid cards.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Fintech MatchMove India announced a partnership with Aditya Birla Wellness Private Limited (ABWPL).

The partnership will enable ABWPL to strengthen their product offering by providing next generation digital wallets and physical cards to incentivize consumers for healthy living.

The MatchMove wallet operating system will simplify the creation and usage of digital wallets and prepaid cards for employees, along with providing smart features, like easy top up modules, wider merchant acceptance and multi pocket cards, where consumers can configure multiple pouches within their wallets and set limits by different expenditure categories and merchants.

Close
Sensing the need for an upgrade and enhanced technology play in the health and fitness ecosystem, ABWPL and MatchMove partnership aims to improve the user experience in this category and modernize the way consumers are rewarded for health livening and staying fit.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 08:30 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.