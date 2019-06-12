Aditya Birla Wellness partners with Fintech MatchMove

Fintech MatchMove India announced a partnership with Aditya Birla Wellness Private Limited (ABWPL).

The partnership will enable ABWPL to strengthen their product offering by providing next generation digital wallets and physical cards to incentivize consumers for healthy living.

The MatchMove wallet operating system will simplify the creation and usage of digital wallets and prepaid cards for employees, along with providing smart features, like easy top up modules, wider merchant acceptance and multi pocket cards, where consumers can configure multiple pouches within their wallets and set limits by different expenditure categories and merchants.

Sensing the need for an upgrade and enhanced technology play in the health and fitness ecosystem, ABWPL and MatchMove partnership aims to improve the user experience in this category and modernize the way consumers are rewarded for health livening and staying fit.