Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance implements virtual desktops on Microsoft Azure Cloud

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI), is adopting cloud technology to enhance experience, productivity and process efficiency for its team of insurance sellers and distributors. As part of the initiative, ABSLI has implemented Virtual Desktops on Microsoft Azure cloud for 1,400 members of its sales team, at over 100 branch locations across India. This initiative is enhancing customer acquisition and revenue generation for ABSLI.

Adoption of Virtual Desktops on Azure cloud has reduced the capital expenditure involved in hardware refresh of a distributed IT infrastructure, reduced usage costs as the Virtual Desktops are on a pay-as-you-use model, and enabled availability of infrastructure during seasonal business spikes. It has also enabled ABSLI sales force to access data and applications across branch locations seamlessly, thereby improving end-user experience and productivity. The replacement of old desktops with virtual desktops has also led to power savings.

The Virtual Desktop, also referred to as Desktop-as-a-Service, solution has been implemented by Microsoft partner, Anunta. The solution has been designed for 1,400 users and 1,000 end-points. It includes Citrix Xen Desktop and Firewall implementation, data and Office 365 migration, peripheral integration, monitoring and management of complete VDI (Virtual Desktop Integration) stack in the Azure environment. ABSLI is now planning to rollout this solution for its entire sales team, across India.

Mohan Shetty, Senior Vice President IT, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance said, “We wanted to implement a cloud-based solution that could enable anytime, anywhere accessibility of data and applications for our large number of sales-force across branch locations in India. Anunta’s innovative EUC solution implementation on Azure Cloud enabled us to adopt secure cloud hosted desktops and has resulted in significantly enhanced end-user productivity, reduced power consumption, increased mobility of sales-force with access to data and applications anywhere, anytime, and enhanced end-user experience.”