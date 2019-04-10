Aditya Birla Health Insurance partners with Citi

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited (ABHICL), the Health Insurance arm of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, announced its Corporate-Agency partnership with Citibank in India.

ABHICL will market its retail products like HealthReturns, Chronic Management Program, etc. to suit the needs of Citibank customers.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Sharad Mohan, Head Retail Bank-Citibank said, “In line with our objective to provide best-in-class products for our customers, we have on-boarded Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited. With this partnership we will be able to offer a larger product suite for our clients to choose from.”

Mr. Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited, said, “We are delighted to have Citibank, one of the most trusted multinational brands in the banking sector, as our 9th bancassurance partner. This collaboration is a further step towards strengthening distribution reach of ABHICL to cater relevant health protection solutions to the Citibank clients.”

He further added, “Product innovation, customer engagement, and technology prowess are the hallmarks of ABHICL, and our focus is to provide need-based health insurance solutions and sustain the trust of the customers of the bank”.