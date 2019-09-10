Aditi Puri Batra appointed as Country Manager of Intuit India

Aditi will be liable for the growth and success of the QuickBooks offerings in India.
Aditi Puri Batra has been designated as the Country Manager of Intuit India. Batra will be liable for the growth and success of the QuickBooks offerings in India.
Batra has set up and scaled sales teams, setting complex multi-million dollar strategic partnerships and incubating C-level relationships for some of the world's foremost internet and media brands such as Amazon, Google, CBS, CNET and CNBC."I am very excited about this new opportunity to drive transformational growth for QuickBooks in India. I look forward to effectively collaborating and driving teams across multiple groups to deliver results. I am confident that we will continue to showcase our partnership with Accountants to propel small business growth in India. We, as a company are working towards helping Accountants in India grow their practice and help simplify the financial lives of their small business clients," said Batra.
First Published on Sep 10, 2019 08:54 pm