Adidas RPT-02 SOL solar powered wireless headphones launched with 80 hours playback capacity

Adidas has launched the RPT-02 SOL wireless headphones, that can be charged using solar power. This doesn't mean you have to be out in the sun for it charge either, since the RPT-02 can be charged by using both natural and artificial light.

This means that while you are listening to music in your room, the headphones are charging using the ambient room light. Adidas says the headphones can provide 80 hours of playback on a single charge.

This is the second iteration of the design, that Adidas and Zound Industries have collaborated on. The headphones are constructed from recycled materials, which include plastic and nylon.

The secret sauce is in the headband, which is made of flexible, light cell material that is screen printed on to the plastic. The technology was developed by Swedish company Powerfoyle.

The RPT-02 SOL is rated IPX4, which means its resistant to water splashes from any direction, but as you can guess this does not mean its waterproof.

Alternatively, the headphones can also charge using a USB Type-C cable. A built-in indicator tells you the best spot for solar charging. Besides that, are the usual assortments of buttons for playback control and volume adjustment.

The headphones will be available starting August 23rd, from Adidas' online store and will retail for $229 (Approx. Rs 18,000).