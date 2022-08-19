English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Adidas RPT-02 SOL solar powered wireless headphones launched with 80 hours playback capacity

    The headphones can be charged using both natural and artificial light sources

    Moneycontrol News
    August 19, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Adidas)

    (Image Courtesy: Adidas)

    Adidas has launched the RPT-02 SOL wireless headphones, that can be charged using solar power. This doesn't mean you have to be out in the sun for it charge either, since the RPT-02 can be charged by using both natural and artificial light.

    This means that while you are listening to music in your room, the headphones are charging using the ambient room light. Adidas says the headphones can provide 80 hours of playback on a single charge.

    This is the second iteration of the design, that Adidas and Zound Industries have collaborated on. The headphones are constructed from recycled materials, which include plastic and nylon.

    The secret sauce is in the headband, which is made of flexible, light cell material that is screen printed on to the plastic. The technology was developed by Swedish company Powerfoyle.

    The RPT-02 SOL is rated IPX4, which means its resistant to water splashes from any direction, but as you can guess this does not mean its waterproof.

    Close

    Alternatively, the headphones can also charge using a USB Type-C cable. A built-in indicator tells you the best spot for solar charging. Besides that, are the usual assortments of buttons for playback control and volume adjustment.

    The headphones will be available starting August 23rd, from Adidas' online store and will retail for $229 (Approx. Rs 18,000).
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Adidas #Adidas headphones #Adidas RPT-02 #Solar powered headphones #Zound Industries
    first published: Aug 19, 2022 03:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.