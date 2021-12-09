MARKET NEWS

Activision is readying a mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone for launch in 2022: Report

The leak comes from Insider Tom Henderson, who has had a pretty good track record with Call of Duty leaks

Moneycontrol News
December 09, 2021 / 04:06 PM IST
There is no date for a possible announcement yet


Call of Duty's free-to-play battle royale, Warzone, may soon be getting a mobile port, which will be separate from Call of Duty: Mobile. The battle royale has posted strong numbers since launch and is still going strong.

The leak comes from industry insider Tom Henderson, who has a strong track record, when it comes to Call of Duty leaks. According to a tweet posted by Henderson, there is a version of Warzone for mobile in the works. Henderson also points to a listing on Playtest Cloud, which is a remote play testing service for mobile games.

Other insiders noted that the game also popped up in Activision job advertisements last year. It's worth noting that PlaytestCloud says that the listing is based on assumption and it does not mean a guarantee that the game will launch. Henderson says the game is due out in 2022.

Also Read: TiMi, the developers of Call of Duty: Mobile earned $10 billion in 2020

Beenox, Activision Shanghai and Digital Legends are apparently in charge of the project.

In a previous interview (via Video Games Chronicle), Activision president Rob Kostich said that the company is looking to mobile long-term for growth.

"As we think about long-term, where we see more compelling growth on the [mobile] platform, I’d say we believe there’s an opportunity to better connect mobile to the overall Call of Duty ecosystem and we’re aggressively hiring talent to help on this journey," Kostich had said.

“We’ve created our own internal mobile studio and are driving a major recruiting effort, across Beenox and Activision Shanghai to support as well, and together these teams are leading an unannounced new mobile project in the Call of Duty franchise which we’re very excited about.”

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Activision Blizzard #Call of Duty mobile #Call of Duty Warzone
first published: Dec 9, 2021 03:12 pm

