Activision is letting players try out Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer and Zombies mode for free till July 29

The free pass expires on July 29

If you were on the fence about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War then Activision is letting players try out the multiplayer and zombies mode of the game for free till July 29.

You can participate in Nukejacked 24/7, Co-operative Zombies mode which includes the new map Mauer Der Toten, try your hand at Paintball Moshpit, Multi-Team Moshpit, Party Games, Hardcore Paintball Moshpit, 12 V 12 Moshpit, Throwback Moshpit and Team Deathmatch.

The free access is for players on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC. Activision has also mentioned that players coming from Warzone can carry their unlocked weapons and level progress into the game.

The Nukejacked 24/7 map playlist will have Nuketown '84 and Hijacked on constant rotation. Players can also participate in Team Deathmatches or 40-player multi-team Moshpits.

The Zombies mode includes the new map Mauer Der Toten and gives you access to Die Maschine and Firebase Z maps. The newest map will also continue the Dark Aether storyline started with the first two maps.

PlayStation players will have exclusive access to Onslaught mode, which has two players up against a horde of zombies on various multiplayer maps.

The game is also 50 percent off right now on PlayStation till August 4 and Xbox players have been given an extra day, extending that discount to August 5. PC players unfortunately have no discounts to take advantage off.