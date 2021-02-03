Activision bans 60,000 cheater accounts in Call of Duty: Warzone

In what is the game’s third big banning spree since launch, Activision have now banned 60,000 players who have been identified as cheaters. This is not the first time that we have heard of cheating in the game. In January, Dmitry Shmyko’s companion Warzone app was changed after it was repeatedly used to cheat the game’s matchmaking. Player’s would routinely back out of matches with skilled combatants and the app was also being used to stream snipe, allowing cheaters to target game streamers on Twitch.

Ironically, the tool was meant to spot cheaters infesting the lobbies of the game by displaying unusually high kill/death ratios.



This is why I quit Warzone: https://t.co/7A18b1Uapp

The fact players can livestream themselves blatantly hacking with zero repurcussions blows my mind. This guy is 2nd prestige & broadcasts hours of himself hacking. This NEEDS to be addressed & fixed @CallofDuty @RavenSoftware pic.twitter.com/jyfoEilyzJ — Vikkstar ★ (@Vikkstar123) January 30, 2021

Many popular streamers have quit the game over these issues and this ban, in particular, seems to come after Vikkstar, a popular Warzone streamer announced he would quit the game.

Vikkstar expressed his disappointment with the current state of the game and announced he would stop playing the game. He also said that the game would die if these problems were not solved.

Activision so far has not released any statement on what cheat softwares were banned but sources close to the publication Vice confirmed they were targeted at EngineOwning customers, the company that makes a subscription-run cheat programme for various competitive titles. The Call of Duty team has also said they are trying their best to identify and eliminate problems at the source, eyeing third-party software, in particular.



We have zero tolerance for cheaters across Call of Duty and Warzone. 60,000+ accounts have been banned today. Follow @RavenSoftware for more #Warzone updates. Details here: https://t.co/d6De7tY3AB pic.twitter.com/fOGTJ43b8U — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 2, 2021

This is the third big ban wave to hit the game since its launch in April last year. It banned 70,000 players at launch followed by 20,000 more in September.