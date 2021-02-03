MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Activision bans 60,000 cheater accounts in Call of Duty: Warzone

The ban hammer strikes again!

Moneycontrol News
February 03, 2021 / 04:40 PM IST

In what is the game’s third big banning spree since launch, Activision have now banned 60,000 players who have been identified as cheaters. This is not the first time that we have heard of cheating in the game. In January, Dmitry Shmyko’s companion Warzone app was changed after it was repeatedly used to cheat the game’s matchmaking. Player’s would routinely back out of matches with skilled combatants and the app was also being used to stream snipe, allowing cheaters to target game streamers on Twitch.

Ironically, the tool was meant to spot cheaters infesting the lobbies of the game by displaying unusually high kill/death ratios.

Many popular streamers have quit the game over these issues and this ban, in particular, seems to come after Vikkstar, a popular Warzone streamer announced he would quit the game.

Close

Related stories

Vikkstar expressed his disappointment with the current state of the game and announced he would stop playing the game. He also said that the game would die if these problems were not solved.

Activision so far has not released any statement on what cheat softwares were banned but sources close to the publication Vice confirmed they were targeted at EngineOwning customers, the company that makes a subscription-run cheat programme for various competitive titles. The Call of Duty team has also said they are trying their best to identify and eliminate problems at the source, eyeing third-party software, in particular.

This is the third big ban wave to hit the game since its launch in April last year. It banned 70,000 players at launch followed by 20,000 more in September.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Activision #Call of Duty Warzone #video games
first published: Feb 3, 2021 04:40 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Union Budget impact: Will the pattern of the CBSE Board Exams change from 2023?

Future Wise | Union Budget impact: Will the pattern of the CBSE Board Exams change from 2023?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.