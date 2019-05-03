ACTICO launches software designed to drive AI-powered automation

ACTICO, an intelligent automation software company, announced the launch of ACTICO Machine Learning in India, a software platform that enables integration of the ‘predictive’ capability of Machine Learning models in the decision making process in a business. This platform enables companies to quickly generate machine learning models through automated data analysis, combine them with business rules and operationalize both for AI-powered automation.

The predictive models generated can be used to optimize business outcomes in case of numerous intelligent automation scenarios across business lifecycle, like product recommendations, fraud detection and risk management. A key benefit of the ACTICO Machine Learning platform is that it enables machine learning models to be automatically retrained and facilitates their rapid deployment.

Speaking on the launch, Ajit Shah, Managing Director- APAC, Middle East and Africa, ACTICO, said, “This integration or ‘operationalization’ of Machine Learning is a unique approach to the application of this cutting-edge technology. Our platform overhauls the conventional approach of using machine learning in standalone systems and integrates it to the business by combining expert knowledge and data knowledge. The ACTICO Machine Learning platform provides support throughout the entire process- from data preparation to using the trained machine learning models in production systems. During our pilot projects, we have observed that using ACTICO Machine Learning can potentially help in reducing default rates by 30-40%, improve product recommendations by 50%+ and ensure 40% more efficient compliance case clarifications, across a wide range of customers.”