App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 03, 2019 08:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ACTICO launches software designed to drive AI-powered automation

The platform enables companies to quickly generate machine learning models through automated data analysis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

ACTICO, an intelligent automation software company, announced the launch of ACTICO Machine Learning in India, a software platform that enables integration of the ‘predictive’ capability of Machine Learning models in the decision making process in a business. This platform enables companies to quickly generate machine learning models through automated data analysis, combine them with business rules and operationalize both for AI-powered automation.

The predictive models generated can be used to optimize business outcomes in case of numerous intelligent automation scenarios across business lifecycle, like product recommendations, fraud detection and risk management. A key benefit of the ACTICO Machine Learning platform is that it enables machine learning models to be automatically retrained and facilitates their rapid deployment.

Speaking on the launch, Ajit Shah, Managing Director- APAC, Middle East and Africa, ACTICO, said, “This integration or ‘operationalization’ of Machine Learning is a unique approach to the application of this cutting-edge technology. Our platform overhauls the conventional approach of using machine learning in standalone systems and integrates it to the business by combining expert knowledge and data knowledge. The ACTICO Machine Learning platform provides support throughout the entire process- from data preparation to using the trained machine learning models in production systems. During our pilot projects, we have observed that using ACTICO Machine Learning can potentially help in reducing default rates by 30-40%, improve product recommendations by 50%+ and ensure 40% more efficient compliance case clarifications, across a wide range of customers.”
First Published on May 3, 2019 08:32 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs KKR Match in Mohali: Nitish Rana removes ...

Akshay Kumar issues a clarification on all the questioning over his ...

Luka Chuppi actor Kriti Sanon makes head turn in her sunshine bikini

Exclusive! Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan: Here's how much ...

Akshay Kumar's Canada citizenship and everything that's wrong with it

Bharat: Ali Abbas Zafar reveals why Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh was t ...

Game Of Thrones: Emilia Clarke reveals that episode 5 is going to be ' ...

Cyclone Fani: PM Narendra Modi, Virender Sehwag, Abhishek Bachchan exp ...

David Beckham's 44th: Here's what his mom Sandra Georgina West gifted ...

Here is Why RBI Has Imposed Penalties on Vodafone m-pesa, PhonePe And ...

Rajasthan Boy Forcefully Circumcised, Mother Says Accused Molested Her ...

Unwilling to Take Chances, Archaeologists Camp at Puri Temple for Prom ...

Election Epicentre: Priyanka Pitches 'PM Rahul Gandhi'

Militants Kill 18 Mali Civilians in Double Ambush

Karnataka Cong Chief Meets Mandya Party Leaders Over Their Dinner with ...

RBSE 12th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board Likely to Announce Class 12 Res ...

Ebola Deaths in Congo Will Exceed 1,000, Says UN as Attacks Continue o ...

BJP Cries 'Emergency in Karnataka' After Party Sympathisers Get Arrest ...

Avengers: Endgame — Why Hulk's new and improved avatar in Marvel's I ...

Kamal Nath's present tense, future uncertain as BSP threatens to pull ...

Lok Sabha polls in Kashmir: Midnight arrests and Hizbul Mujahideen thr ...

Venezuela unrest: Daily life resumes after two days of violent clashes ...

Jet Airways employees’ bailout offer: No harm in trying because buye ...

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra doubtful for IAAF World Championships af ...

Jal Sahelis: How women across Bundelkhand are reviving water harvestin ...

Cauvery, a river under stress: How the dispute over its waters was pol ...

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019: Inching towards a new era i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.