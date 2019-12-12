ACI Speedpay to enrich Digital Bill Payment experience for customers

ACI Worldwide, provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, has released ACI Speedpay. The enhanced features boost the bill payment experience for auto finance, consumer finance, government, insurance, mortgage and utilities industries through added digital payment options, as well as improved security, convenience and customer engagement.

“This latest release focuses on billing and payments convenience, security and customer communications,” said Sanjay Gupta, executive vice president, ACI Worldwide. “In addition to ACI Speedpay’s agent-IVR conference feature, we’ve improved security with our tokenized payment entry form – safety features that consumers and businesses need. With our Dynamic eBilling, multi-recipient and optional cash payment features, we are providing consumers with more choice in how they receive billing notifications and how they can pay their bills. These and many other new and enhanced features will drive customer engagement and improve the experience for bill payments."

According to the 2019 Ovum and ACI Innovation Index, security remains a top concern for corporates, with 50 percent experiencing theft of payment data (up from 22 percent in last year’s study). ACI Speedpay’s new agent-IVR conference feature helps reduce PCI scope at call centers by enabling customer service representatives (CSRs) to conference customers in to enter payment details through the company’s interactive voice response (IVR) system. The solution obfuscates the customer’s entry of their payment card details from the CSR to improve security. Enhanced data analytics and visualization tools also drive better insight into the customer experience so that organizations can identify areas of improvement for a better customer experience and more on-time payments.

The recent ACI Speedpay Pulse survey showed that although email alerts are the most preferred form of bill notifications and reminders, there is increased preference for mobile text alerts. With multiple notification methods including text and email, ACI Speedpay enables companies to quickly and easily communicate with their customers about payments on the device of their choice. According to a recent Forrester report, Now Tech: Recurring Customer and Billing Management, Q4 2019, “Digital business pros are waking up to the long-term value of flexible recurring customer and billing management solutions as an essential tool in their arsenal.”