Acer Predator Helios 700, Helios 300, Triton 300, Nitro 7 launched with 10th Gen Intel processors

Acer recently expanded its gaming product portfolio during its Global Press Conference, held in Taipei. The company announced several new gaming notebooks, desktops, monitors, and accessories in its Predator and Nitro series. The new notebook lineup includes the Predator Helios 700, Helios 300, Triton, and Nitro 7.

Acer Predator Helios 300

The Helios 300 has been updated with 10th Gen Intel H series processors and an overclockable Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU. The Helios 300 sports a 15.6-inch FHD (1080p) IPS display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. The notebook supports up to 32 GB of 2933 MHz DDR4 memory, two PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 configuration and up to a 2 TB hard drive. The Helios 300 is designed to deliver power thanks to the 4th Generation AeroBlade 3D fan that reduces noise while increasing airflow, and Acer CoolBoost. The Predator Helios 300 starts from USD 1,199.99 (Approx. Rs 90,800).

Acer Predator Helios 700

The Predator Helios 700 with the iconic sliding HyperDrift keyboard has been updated with an overclockable 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK or i7-10875H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super or RTX 2070 Super GPUs. The Helios 700 gets a 17.3-inch 144Hz FHD IPS display with Nvidia G-Sync technology. The Acer Predator Helios 700 will start from USD 2,399 (Approx. Rs 1,81,600).

Acer Predator Triton 300

The Triton 300 is equipped with similar specifications as the Helios 300. The notebook is equipped with Intel 10th Gen H series processors, and an Nvidia RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card. The notebook gets a 15.6-inch FHD (1080p) display with a 240Hz refresh rate. The screen features 300 nits of brightness and supports 100 percent of the sRGB colour space. The Triton 300 offers a great balance between work and play. It features a slim and light build measuring 19.9mm thin and 2.1 kgs. The Acer Predator Triton 300 is priced starting at USD 1,299.99 (Approx. Rs 98,400).

Acer Nitro 7

The Nitro 7 was the most affordable gaming laptop Acer released during its press conference. It can be retrofitted with 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor and up to a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. The Nitro 7 features three slots for high-speed M.2 SSDs, up to 1 TB in RAID 0 configuration, and up to 32 GB of DDR4 2933 RAM. A 15.6-inch non-glare FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 3ms response also offers an advantage for gamers. The Acer Nitro 7 will be available from October at a starting price of USD 999.99 (Approx. Rs 75,700).

Acer Predator Orion 9000, Predator Orion 3000, and Nitro 50 Gaming Desktops

The Orion 9000 is equipped with up to an Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition processor and dual Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080Ti graphics card. The Orion 3000 is a mid-sized gaming tower that can be configured with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and a GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card. The Nitro 50 desktop is designed for casual gamers and gets up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super GPU.

Acer Predator X25 and Predator XB3 Series Monitors

Both gaming monitors are designed for hardcore gamers. The Predator X25 is a 24.5-inch 1080p gaming monitor with a 360Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync support. Acer revealed four Predator XB3 series monitors: the 31.5-inch Predator XB323QK NV, the 27-inch Predator XB273U GS and Predator XB273U GX, and a 24.5-inch Predator XB253Q GZ. All four monitors are G-Sync compatible with up to 240 Hz refresh rates and up to 4K UHD resolution.

Apart from the above-mentioned gaming notebooks, desktops, and monitors, Acer also launched the Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM and Predator Cestus 350 gaming mouse.