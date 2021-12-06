MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) launched in India with Intel Core i9 CPU, RTX 3080 GPU, 120Hz 4K Mini LED Display

The Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) is priced at Rs 3,79,999 in India.

Moneycontrol News
December 06, 2021 / 08:06 PM IST

The Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) has officially been unveiled in India. The Predator Helios 500 is a top-end gaming laptop that arrives with an 11th Gen Intel processor, and an Nvidia RTX 30-series GPU.

Acer Predator Helios 500 Price in India

The Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) is priced at Rs 3,79,999 in India. Acer’s flagship gaming laptop will be available in India through Acer’s Online Store, Acer’s Exclusive Stores, and other authorised retail stores.

Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) Specifications

The Acer Predator Helios 500 is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor that offers clock speeds up to 5.01 GHz. The laptop comes with 64GB of DDR4 RAM as well as two PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 and one SATA HDD. The Helios 500 will also feature an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 mobile GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

Close

Related stories

Acer also uses Acer PowerGem, a custom-engineered technology made from a metal-alloy polymer, rather than standard thermal paste. Acer's Vortex Flow technology leverages two fans, including a 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan, to redirect airflow to critical components and boost performance

The Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) sports a 17.3-inch 4K Mini LED display powered by an AUO AmLED technology. The screen also features a 120Hz refresh rate and 512 backlighting zones to reach VESA’s DisplayHDR 1000. Additionally, DTS:X Ultra audio helps provide a 360-degree surround sound experience when you use a pair of headphones or external speakers with the laptop.

With PredatorSense, users customise the light cluster to personalise their keyboard through per-key RGB backlighting. Additionally, the WASD key assembly can be enhanced with Acer’s MagForce keys, both of which feature a MagTek mechanical switch.

Connectivity options include an HDMI 2.1 port, a mini-DP 1.4 port, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, and an RJ45 port. The Acer Predator Helios 500 also comes with Intel Killer E3100 Ethernet Controller, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, and the Killer Intelligence Center.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Acer #gaming #Intel #laptops #NVIDIA
first published: Dec 6, 2021 08:06 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.