Acer Predator Helios 300 launched in India with Nvidia RTX 30 Series GPUs and up to 240Hz IPS Display

The Acer Predator Helios 300’s price starts from Rs 1,19,999.

Moneycontrol News
April 19, 2021 / 05:16 PM IST

The Acer Predator Helios 300 was one of the best gaming laptops of 2020 for its respective price. Now, the company has updated the Helios 300 with the latest Nvidia RTX 30 series graphics.

Acer Predator Helios 300 Price in India

The Acer Predator Helios 300’s price starts from Rs 1,19,999. The new Helios 300 will be available on Acer Exclusive Store, Acer Online Store and Flipkart.

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said, “With our latest offering, we aim to elevate their gaming experience further and offer unbeatable features at this price for serious gamers who wants to take their gaming to the next level. The laptop offers the perfect blend of high-performance hardware, beautiful crisp fast refreshing screen, ergonomic design for long hours of gaming with outstanding audio.”

Acer Predator Helios 300 Specs 

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. Surprisingly, Acer has not opted to go with the 11th Gen Intel CPUs. Graphics options in the new Helios 300 including an Nvidia RTX 3060 or RTX 3070.

The laptop arrives with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with up to a 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. The Helios 300 also uses Acer’s proprietary cooling solutions with 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans for high-efficient cooling. The notebook also comes with 3D simulated surround sound with DTS-X Ultra audio fine-tuning.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 features a 4-zone RGB customised keyboard. The Helios 300 is 22.9mm thick and weighs 2.3 kg while packing a 4-cell battery. The port selection on the laptop includes HDMI 2.0, MiniDP, and the newest USB 3.2 standard with Gen 1 and 2 support.
