Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop with 11th Gen Intel CPU, Nvidia RTX 30-series GPUs launched in India: Check price, specs

Acer recently added a new gaming laptop to its Predator series in India. In our review of the Acer Predator Helios 300, we noted that it was one of the best gaming laptops for its respective price. Now, Asus has updated the Helios 300 with the latest 11th Gen Intel processors and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070.

Acer Predator Helios 300 Price in India

The Acer Predator Helios 300 features a starting price of Rs 1,29,999 and will be available on Acer’s Online Store, Flipkart, Acer Exclusive stores, and other authorised retail stores.

Acer Predator Helios 300 Specs

The new Acer Predator Helios 300 is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU paired with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. The laptop can be configured with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. The Helios 300 also comes with 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

For the display, the new Helios 300 opts for a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 360Hz refresh rate or a Quad HD IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. The screens also feature a 3ms response time ensuring minimal ghosting. Additionally, the QHD display also covers 100 percent sRGB colour gamut.

The laptop also boasts a 360-degree surround sound system with DTS: X Ultra. It features a 4-zone RGB keyboard with concave-shaped keycaps for the WASD keys. The Acer Predator Helios 300 incorporates Acer’s Vortex Flow cooling that uses a 5th Gen custom-engineered AeroBlade 3D fan.

The new Acer Predator Helios 300 packs a 59Whr battery that the company claims can deliver up to six hours of battery life. The device also ships with a 230W power adapter. Connectivity options of the device include Killer’s E2600 Ethernet Controller, Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i, an HDMI 2.1, MiniDP, Thunderbolt 4 port, and the newest USB 3.2 standard.