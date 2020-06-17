App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Acer One 14 with Intel Pentium Gold Processor launched in India for Rs 22,999

The notebook is aimed at students and SMBs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Acer has launched a new budget laptop in India that is tailor-made for education and small businesses. The Acer One 14 is designed to cater to the immediate requirements of educational institutions and business to go digital without high investment. The Acer One 14 is priced at Rs 22,999 and arrives with a three-year warranty. It will be available on Acer’s E-store as well as other Acer channel partners across the country.

The Acer One 14 packs an Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415U paired with 4GB of DDR4 RAM, which is expandable up to 32GB of RAM. The notebook features a 14-inch display with an impressive screen-to-body ratio. Connectivity options on the laptops include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Sudhir Goel, Chief of Commercial Business Group, Acer India said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of new affordable Acer One 14 laptop designed specially keeping in mind the enterprise & education sector. Acer has always tried to stay ahead of the consumer’s demand be it the productivity at work or empowering students. This launch will enable working professionals, students and teachers to optimize their time with the laptop offering best performance and features for the price. This is an excellent laptop when it comes to affordability, security & loaded operating system is concerned.”

The Acer One 14 comes with a 64-bit version of Windows 10 Home pre-installed. You get a standard keyboard without the Numpad. The trackpad features dedicated left and right mouse click buttons. The laptop features a Gigabit LAN port, a 2 USB 3.0 Type-A, a USB 2.0 Type A. The Acer One 14 can deliver up to four hours of battery life on a single charge and offers an HD camera with a microphone. The notebook features an all-black finish with a minimalist design.

First Published on Jun 17, 2020 06:43 pm

tags #Acer #laptops

