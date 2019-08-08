App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Acer launches new Nitro and Predator gaming laptops at an event in India

Acer's new series of gaming laptop features eight new gaming machines.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Acer recently refreshed its line up of gaming laptop with eight new notebooks. One of India’s biggest gaming laptop brands launched new several devices under its Nitro and Predator series with prices ranging from Rs 59,999 to Rs 4,49,999. Acer also brought its flagship Predator Triton 900 and Predator Helios 700 to the event.

Predator Triton 900

Acer's biggest hitter made an appearance at the event. The Predator Triton 900 is an absolute beast with an Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU, and a 4K IPS Touch Display. The Triton 900 is a convertible gaming laptop with an innovative design and powerful specs.

The one shortfall of the Triton 900 is that the display is limited to 60Hz. It also features a CNC-machined Ezel Aero Hinge that flips the screen, allowing you to use it in different orientations.

Predator Helios 300
15" - Rs 99,999 onwards

17" - Rs 1,14,999 onwards

The redesigned Acer Predator Helios 300 sets the bar for mid-range gaming notebooks with a bold new look and up to a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics. The Helios 300 is available in both 15- and 17-inch options with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The Helios 300 is targeted towards the gamer who requires power and portability.

Predator Helios 700

17" - Rs 2,49,999 onwards

The Predator Helios 700 boasts a unique design with the latest and greatest technologies. This machine packs up to a 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, an NVIDIA RTX 2080 or 2070 graphics and up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM. It's also equipped with dual 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans, five copper heat pipes, a vapour chamber and Acer CoolBoost technology. Additionally, the HyperDrift keyboard slides out to ensure better airflow and heat dissipation.

Predator Triton 500

15" - Rs 1,65,999 onwards

The Predator Triton 500 is a powerful 15.6-inch FHD gaming notebook slimmed-down to be easily slipped in a backpack or briefcase. The Predator Triton 500 is equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU, 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and up to 32GB DDR4 memory. The screen features 300 nits of peak brightness, a 144Hz refresh rates, 3ms response time and Nvidia G-Sync support. Acer is also claiming up to eight hours of battery life for regular use, but we’d take that claim with a pinch of salt.

Nitro

Nitro 7 - Rs 84,999 onwards

Nitro 5 - Rs 59,999 onwards

The refreshed Acer Nitro 7 come equipped with Nvidia GTX graphics and 9th Gen Intel processors, while the Nitro 5 gets AMD Ryzen processing power along with Radeon RX graphics. The Nitro series is an excellent option for casual to gamers. The Nitro 7 also gets a 15.6-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time.

Acer also announced Nitro Stream, a dedicated, plug-and-play Personal Streaming PC (PSPC) for PC and console game broadcasters.

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 04:39 pm

tags #gaming #Technology

