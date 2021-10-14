Acer launches new laptops, Chromebooks, projectors, monitors globally: All you need to know

Acer recently concluded its global press conference, where it announced several new products including new laptops, a desktop, tablets, and more.

Acer launched four new Chromebooks including the Chromebook Spin 514, Chromebook 515, Chromebook Spin 314, and Chromebook 514. The new Chromebooks arrives with a MediaTek SoC and Intel CPUs. The new Chromebook models start from $400 (Roughly Rs 30,000) and go up all the way up to $899.99 (Roughly Rs 67,700).

Acer also launched new Vero laptops and other products that are made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and ships in recyclable packaging. These products include the Acer Aspire Vero laptop, Acer TravelMate Vero laptop, Acer Veriton Vero Mini desktop, Acer Vero BR277 monitor, Acer Macaron Vero Mouse, Acer Vero Mousepad, and Acer Vero Ecosleeve.

Acer has expanded its antimicrobial product portfolio to a wide range of categories, including laptops, displays, accessories and apparel. The new laptops in the segment include the Acer TravelMate Spin P4, Acer Enduro Urban N3 Antimicrobial Laptop, Acer Enduro Urban T3 Antimicrobial Tablet, Acer VE246Q Antimicrobial Monitor, and more.

Acer also launched the ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition Laptop for 3D Creators, which arrives with 11th Gen Intel H series processors and graphics options up to an Nvidia RTX 3080 laptop GPU. The laptop brings glasses-free stereoscopic 3D to designers and developers. The mobile workstation supports creators with Acer SpatialLabs, a suite of optical, display and sensory technologies with real-time rendering capabilities to deliver a glasses-free stereoscopic 3D experience.

Acer also announced new monitors including the Nitro XV2 Series and Acer CB273U KF. The Nitro XV2 Series gaming monitor is priced at $1,099.99 (Roughly Rs 82,650), while the Acer CB273U KF costs $440 (Roughly Rs 33,100).

Acer also announced the Acer L811 projector. The projector offers HDR10-compatible 4K resolution and 3,000 lumens of brightness for an incredible home-theatre experience. The projector also features low input lag, an option for 240Hz at 1080p and two built-in 10W speakers enhanced with Acer TrueHarmony technology. Content can also be projected in 3D at 144Hz at 24P 3D Blu-ray.