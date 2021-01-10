Acer Chromebook Spin 514 debuts with AMD Ryzen mobile processors, Vega graphics

Acer recently dropped a new Chromebook Spin model. The new Acer Chromebook Spin 514 is powered by the new AMD Ryzen 3000 C-series mobile processor with AMD Vega graphics card.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-1H) price starts from $479 (roughly Rs 35,150). It will be available in some countries in North America in February. The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 (CP514-1WH) is priced at $749.99 (roughly Rs 55,050) and will be available in North America and EMEA from March 2021.

The new Chromebook Spin 514 notebooks are equipped with AMD Ryzen 7 3700C or Ryzen 5 3500C quad-core processors with integrated Vega graphics. They can be configured with up to 16GB of DDR4 DRAM and 256GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. Acer claims that the new Spin 514 notebook can deliver up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Acer’s latest Chromebooks feature 14-inch Full HD IPS panels with a 78 percent screen-to-body ratio. All models have two USB-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a microSD card reader. The lightest Chromebook in the lineup weighs 1.55 kg and is 0.68 inches thick. However, Acer claims the all-metal build delivers “military-grade durability” and can withstand up to 132 pounds of downward force.

The big difference between the standard Chromebook Spin 514 and the Enterprise-grade model is that the latter offers some of the built-in security and enterprise-compliant features. The Chromebook Spin 15 is available in Pure Silver, Steel Gray, and Mist Green colours.